Obituary for Mary K. Larson

Mary Kathryn (Jullie) Larson, age 75, of Markville, MN, passed away on August 11, 2020, at the University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis.
Mary is survived by her husband, Larry Larson; children, Carol (Howie) Renn, Coco Robinson, Gary (Pam) Larson, Cassie Robinson, Tony (Cassie) Larson,
Sandy (Nathan) Hughes; 20 grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and brother, Louie (Marion) Jullie.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Marian Jullie and brothers, Tom and Jim Jullie.
Mary was a long time resident of Prior Lake before retiring. In her retirement years she resided in Walker and Markville, MN. Prior to retiring Mary was employed at Target Corporation, spending most of her career at the Target Store in Burnsville (T56). Mary and Larry were avid karaoke enthusiast and developed many friends within the Minnesota and Wisconsin karaoke community.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on October 3 at the Prior Lake Pavilion at Lakefront Park, 5000 Kop Parkway, Prior Lake, MN.