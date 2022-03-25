Obituary for Mary K. Martineau

Mary Kathryn "Katie" (McGarry) Martineau, age 103, of Chanhassen, died peacefully on Monday, March 21, 2022 at her home at Summerwood of Chanhassen.
Katie grew up in North Dakota, the middle child of nine siblings. Her family was very close and very Irish. Katie was married to Joseph Martineau for 64 years before his death in 2014. They were the most darling couple ever, always walking hand-in-hand.
Katie will be remembered by too many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews to name. The extensive list of her dear and wonderful friends from St. Hubert and Summerwood of Chanhassen is endless. "The Heart that Gives Gathers" -- that was Katie.
We will miss Katie's hugs, her smile and how she listened to us all. She made each of us feel very special.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, March 29, 11 a.m., with visitation at 10 to 11 a.m. all at St. Hubert Catholic Community, 8201 Main Street, Chanhassen. Burial is at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity that helps families.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.