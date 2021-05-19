Obituary for Mary K. Theis

Mary Kathryn (Leivermann) Theis, age 85, of Shakopee, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2021 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee, surrounded by her family.
Mary is survived by her husband, Joe; daughter, Patty (Scott) Proshek; son, Mark (Dawn) Theis; son-in-law, Mark Ness; grandchildren, Robert (Sarah Doroff) Svobodny, Alexandra (Joe Clemens) Svobodny, Jennifer Ness, Dani Johnson, Vannessa (Ethan) Gunnell, Tanner Theis, Skyler Theis; great grandchildren, Truman and Desmond Gunnell. Mary is also survived by brother, Don (Judy) Leivermann; and many in-laws, cousins, and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Jo Ness; parents; and sister, Kay Leivermann.
Mary was born September 8, 1935, in Minneapolis, the daughter of Albert and Gertrude (Hammer) Leivermann. She attended Guardian Angels elementary and high school in Chaska, graduating in 1953. Her college education included a degree in Elementary Education from Mankato State and a Masters of Education from the University of Minnesota. Mary was a devoted elementary school teacher for 33 years, with the majority of the years teaching 4th grade in the Chaska school district.
Mary married Joseph Theis on August 22, 1959. They established their home in Shakopee where they raised their three children together. Mary, along with Joe, were both very active in the St. Mark's Church community and the Shakopee Jaycees.
Mary was a busy person, she enjoyed many hours playing bridge with her various bridge clubs. She enjoyed traveling and seeing the world with Joe and surrounded herself with mementos that provided her with great memories. Additionally, each year they would spend great amounts of time at their lake home in northern MN. Fourth of July was her favorite time with family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Francis Regional Medical Center for their kindness and care.
Visitation is Thursday, May 20, from 3 to 7 p.m., with Rosary Service beginning at 6:45 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation is also Friday, May 21, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by Mass of Christian Burial Friday, at 11 a.m., at the Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood St. S., Shakopee. Livestreaming will be provided by the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne. Interment Catholic Cemetery. *At the request of the family, masks and social distancing will be required.
Suggested memorials to the Saints Joachim & Anne Parish Endowment Fund.
Condolences may be shared at