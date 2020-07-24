Obituary for Mary Kay Bertas

Mary Kay (Whipple) Bertas, age 80, of Chaska, died on Monday, July 20, 2020 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.
Funeral Service will held on Friday, July 24, 2 p.m. with visitation 1 to 2 p.m. all at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. Father Michael Byron of Pax Christi Catholic Church will preside. Wearing protective masks is recommended. The burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Eden Prairie.
Mary Kay was born on March 23, 1940 in Minneapolis, to Chauncey and LaVernis (Whitford) Whipple, one of three children. She has been a resident of Chaska since 1974 and was a member of Pax Christi Catholic Church in Eden Prairie. Mary Kay enjoyed photography, skiing, tennis, dahlias, gardening, card stamping and collecting miniatures. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and she also was a nanny to many children throughout the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Tom and Mike Whipple.
Survivors include her children, Brett Witta of Chaska, Troy (Debra) Witta of Minnetonka, Greg Witta of Victoria, Tony (Jean) Bertas of Jackson, MS, Amy (Ken) Ritterbusch of Orlando, FL; six grandchildren, Gunnar and Anderson Bertas, Adam and Jack Witta, Stanley and Norman Ritterbusch.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.