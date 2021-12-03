Obituary for Mary L. Rezac

Mary Lou (McCurdy) Rezac, age 71, of Chaska, died peacefully on Monday, November 22, 2021 at her home.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 10, 11 a.m. at Christ Victorious Lutheran Church, 9860 Shady Oak Drive, Chaska, with Pastor Aaron Kuehn officiating. The visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. also at the church. The burial will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Chaska. Casket bearers will be: Aaron Rezac, Adam Johnson, Brent McCurdy, Brian McCurdy, Kevin Heichel and Troy Heichel.
Mary was born December 26, 1949 in Frederic, WI to Carl and Grace (Rasmussen) McCurdy, one of six children. She graduated from St. Croix Falls High School in St. Croix Falls, WI. On August 21, 1982 she married Robert Rezac in Eden Prairie. They had two children, Aaron and Amanda. They were residents of Chanhassen from 1982 to 1997 and have been residents of Chaska for the past 24 years. Mary was a faithful member of Christ Victorious Lutheran Church and had a very strong faith in God. She was known for her kind smile and joy-filled laughter that she shared with many.
Mary was employed at Fairview Southdale Chemical Dependency program for a number of years before working in admissions at Hazelden Center for Youth and Families in Plymouth. After 24 years at Hazelden she retired in 2014. She was very passionate about helping the youth in recovery and their families and was known for making them feel cared for and welcomed. After retiring Mary’s hobby was making thousands of handmade cards for hospitalized children.
She loved and adored her grandchildren and was very involved in their lives. Mary enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Florida and many other warm winter spots, especially their 2018 trip to the Holy Land with their church. Most recently she treasured her time up north at the cabin with her family.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Randy and Billy McCurdy and sister, Gail Heichel.
Survivors include her husband, Bob, and children Aaron Rezac, Amanda (Adam) Johnson, and Gary Bruneau; grandchildren, Nick, Larissa and Marco; brothers, Richard and Gary McCurdy; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.