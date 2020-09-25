Obituary for Mary L. Schmieg

Mary L. Schmieg, age 80, of Chaska passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial is Tuesday, September 29 at 11 a.m. at St. Victoria Catholic Church (8228 Victoria Drive) in Victoria, Father Bob White will be celebrant of the Mass; visitation is one hour prior to the Mass at church; interment St. Victoria Catholic Cemetery. Social distancing will be observed and masks required.
Mary was welcomed into the world on March 7, 1940 by her parents Charlie and Leona (Matter) Dunn. She was proud of her Irish heritage and grew up in Delano with her sisters Carmen and Diane. Mary was also a fabulous roller skater and happened upon another pretty swell roller skater in Dickie Schmieg. They hit it off and Mary and Dickie were married on November 8, 1958 at St. Peter’s Church in Delano.
Upon marrying Dickie, Mary went from being a town girl to becoming a country girl on Dickie’s family dairy farm in rural Chaska. There she could drive tractor with the best of them. Along the way their family grew to eight kids with Barb, Ron, Paul, Mark, Cathy, Julie, Anne and Dale. Life on the farm meant family. And as a family, you spent a lot of time working together bringing in the crops and keeping the cows happy. Mom taught us the value of working hard and working for a good cause. Farming takes a lot of trust. Mom had a tremendous trust in God knowing that faith could see you through anything and everything. And for Mom, it always did.
Mary’s cup of joy overflowed with the blessings of her grandchildren and her first great grandchild. She always served up a lot of love every time they visited the farm. Trips to Grandma’s house always meant the best homemade chocolate chip cookies ever! At Christmas, her family recipe for sugar cookies had the entire troop rolling and cutting and baking and decorating dozens and dozens of festive holiday cookies. Family gatherings always meant good food. Every Thanksgiving saw Grandma in the kitchen making her famous stuffing from scratch. She also had a secret to baking the big turkey…she would pop it in the oven the night before and let it slow cook all night. When you woke up in the morning to that aroma of the turkey baking, you knew it was Thanksgiving and a special day for the family to come together as Grandma had that magical touch.
In her free time Mary enjoyed venturing beyond the farm traveling on bus tours with her daughter Barbie to places like Branson, Memphis, New Orleans, Seattle and the Canadian Rockies. Her favorite place to visit was the North Shore of Lake Superior with family. Time together by the big lake with the big waves was Mary’s idea of heaven being surrounded by her family and the sights and stories that swirled of their adventures on the North Shore. Truly, her happiest moments were when she was surrounded by her family. Mary was all about family, and family meant everything to Mary.
Mary’s hallmarks were her cheerfulness and kindness. She always had a bright smile, an optimistic view, and such a gentle way with people. She was dearly loved by her family and her spirit will continue to live vibrantly in every moment of our lives and most especially at every family gathering.
Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Mae Schmieg; granddaughters, Victoria and Katrina Breeggemann; parents, Charles and Leona Dunn; sister, Diane Dunn; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Gertrude Schmieg; brothers-in-law, Bill Caturia, Joe Rademacher; niece, Theresa Feist; nephew, Jeff Rademacher.
Mary is survived by her loving family: husband, Richard Schmieg; children, Ron (Tami) Schmieg of Waconia, Paul Schmieg of Chaska, Mark Schmieg of Chaska, Cathy (Roger) Breeggemann of Shakopee, Julie Schmieg of Chaska, Anne (Kevin) Menden of Jordan, Dale (Corinne) Schmieg of Glencoe; grandchildren, John, Scott and Nicolleta Breeggemann, Katie (Lance) Weckman; Jennifer and Michael Menden, Sarah, Abigail, Lydia, Caleb, Elisabeth, Luke, Matthew and Isaac Schmieg; great-grandson Colt Weckman; sister Carmen Henning; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Marilyn Caturia, Rose (Leonard) Hoen, Joanne Rademacher; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com