Obituary for Mary Meyer

Mary Kes Meyer, age 83, of Chaska, died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at her home.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 15, 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska. The family will receive friends 9 to 11 a.m. also at the church. The inurnment will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska. Memorials are preferred to Guardian Angels Catholic Church.
Mary was born on August 21, 1939 in Lonsdale, to Emil and Ludmilla (Pumper) Kes, one of 12 children. On November 7, 1959 she married William Meyer at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Shakopee. They had four children. Mary was employed at Northwestern Bell – Qwest as operator and administrative clerk for many years starting in 1956. She then went to work for SuperValu before retiring. She was a very active member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church; she was a member of the Daughters of Isabella (serving as Treasurer) and served as eucharist minister for many years. She loved playing cards with family and friends and also belonged to 4 card groups. She loved to sew special things for family and friends and also volunteered pressing “many” American Flags for veteran’s caskets.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William; parents, Emil and Ludmilla; brothers, Robert (Cecelia) Kes, Emil (Clara) Kes, Myles (Dorothy) Kes, Frank (Elaine) Kes, Lawrence (Mary Jane) Kes, John (Jackie) Kes, August Kes; sisters, Ludmilla (Joe) Schoenbauer, Angela Kes.
Survivors include her children, Joe (Julie) Meyer of California, Juanita (Mike) Puncochar of Chaska, John Meyer (significant other, Candace Weeks) of Chaska, Jeff (Lauren) Meyer of Carver; 10 grandchildren, James Stelten, Kyle (Amber) Meyer, Cassie (Josh) Ruprecht, Lisa Puncochar (significant other, Donnie Ingram), Samantha (Calvin) Kelly, Kayla (Taylon) Wiese, Suzie Meyer (significant other, Johnathan Ball), Emma Meyer, Reid Meyer and Riley (Sarah) Meyer; seven great- grandchildren, Ari, Emery, Truett, McCoy, Aiden, Logan and Azaleigh; brother, Thomas (Cathy) Kes of Jordan; sister-in-law, Eileen Kes of Savage; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.