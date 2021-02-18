Obituary for Mary R. Rundell

Mary Rose Constance Rundell, age 87, passed away at Ecumen Seasons of Apple Valley on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
She was born August 21, 1933 to Edna (Engel) and Constantine Xenophon (Gust) Vourliotis in Minneapolis, MN. She grew up in South Minneapolis, enjoying time with her friends and family and listening to classic radio programs and going to movies. As a girl, she loved art and music, and played the piano much of her life.
She attended Washburn High School, graduating in 1951. She attended the University of Minnesota, graduating in 1955. She began her long elementary school teaching career in Houston, TX in 1956. In 1965, she built a home in Savage, MN and lived in Savage for over 50 years.
Her teaching career centered on the first and second grades. Following her retirement in 1996, she kept in touch with many former students. She was well-loved by her students, and this was expressed through their correspondence over the years.
Mary loved movies and following the careers of Hollywood stars. James Stewart was her favorite! Her love for movies led to collecting hundreds of VHS tapes and DVDs. She enjoyed her many collections and staging her home every year at Christmas time. She also entertained family with delicious Greek meals.
In 1998, Mary and her sons travelled to Greece to visit her cousin on the island of Crete. She always held a special place in her heart for the country her father came from and connecting with family was so important to her.
She is survived by her sons, Warren Harmon (Brenda) of Rochester, MN and John Harmon (Joy Ann) of Minnetonka, MN; grandchildren, Kristina, Derek and Brett Harmon and Barry Harmon (Marlena); great-grandchildren, Miracle, Micah and Maeven Harmon and Winona Harmon; and stepdaughters, Kristal (Rundell) Leeder and Nancy Rundell.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Edna and Gust X. Vourliotis.
Her sons would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the loving staff at Ecumen Seasons of Apple Valley and the Ecumen Hospice Team for their compassionate and excellent care. This was a true a blessing for Mary and our family. Mary was interred at Pleasant View Memorial Gardens in Burnsville, MN on February 19th, and her family will hold a celebration of life later in 2021.
