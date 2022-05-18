Obituary for Mary R. Tellers

Mary R. Tellers, age 90, of Chaska, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Center in Waconia.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 20 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 East First Street) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass at church on Friday. Interment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Urn Bearers are Mary’s grandchildren.
Mary was born September 6, 1931 in Laketown Twp., MN, the daughter of John and Anna Klein. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. On November 14, 1950 Mary was united in marriage to Donald Tellers at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia.
Mary was content with the simple things in life. She was a hard worker, working alongside her husband on the farm. Don and Mary delighted in the few trips they were able to take Florida. Mary kept herself busy listening to old-time music, putting together puzzles, feeding the birds, baking and playing 500. She cherished visits from loved ones; an hour spent visiting with her was a gift. Mary was a loyal friend and adored her family. She was a treasure to all who knew her.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; daughter, Jean Buckentine.
Mary is survived by her loving family; sons, Duane Tellers of Chaska, Mike (Donna) Tellers of Chaska; daughter, Diane Wabbe of Waconia; grandchildren, Nathan (Angie) Tellers, Heidi (Dan) Schmidt, Cory Tellers, John (Sarah) Wabbe, David (Allison) Wabbe, Michael (Mackenzie) Buckentine, Katherine Buckentine (Matthew Huntting), Anna Buckentine (Brodie Maresch); great-grandchildren, Reagan, Lauren, Oliver, Graham, Charlie, Thomas, Camille, Luke, Zack, Ava, Jackson, Paul and Lydia; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
