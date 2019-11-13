Obituary for Mary Romansky

Mary Romansky, age 63, was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served as a Russian linguist. She earned a bachelor's degree in Spanish and Portuguese from the University of Minnesota.
Mary strongly supported her community. She was a Shakopee School Board member for 20 years and a member of the Shakopee Planning Commission 12 years. In 2012, Mary founded Good to Go Kids, a community-based organization that provides food and school supplies to students in need. She also served on the Carver-Scott Educational Cooperative Board.
Mary and her husband Robert were married since 1981. They have two children. Son Chris married Rachel and have a son Andy. Daughter Katie married Zac and have daughters Madelyn and Molly and baby boy due in March. Mary is also survived by brothers, Charlie and Jim Semrad; sisters, Terri Nitschke and Rose Sherman. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rose (Velner) and Joseph Semrad, and Virginia (Fitzpatrick) Semrad.
Visitation is Friday, November 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with Prayer Service at 11:30 a.m., all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Officiating is Pastor Pat Simmons. Interment with military honors will be held later at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Mary would prefer donations to Good to Go Kids.
Condolences may be shared at