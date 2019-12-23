Obituary for Mary (Sheehan) Finnegan

Mary Rita (Sheehan) Finnegan, age 94, passed away on December 17, 2019.
A longtime resident of Credit River and Rosemount. Rita loved her Irish heritage, fashion, cooking, playing bridge with friends, and most of all her family.
Preceded in death by her husband, Francis; son, Pat and grandson, John.
Survived by her children, Dave (Karen) Finnegan and Kay (Ron) Van Riper; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
We would like to thank "The Rosemount" staff and Brighton Hospice for their loving care of our mother over the past five months.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday December 23 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 13900 Biscayne Ave., Rosemount. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Farmington.
