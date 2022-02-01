Obituary for Mary Speiker

Mary Speiker, age 85 of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Friday, January 28, 2022.
A visitation will be held Thursday, February 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Friday, February 4 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 833 S. Marschall Rd., Shakopee. Mass of Christian Burial following 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Mary (The Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne), 535 Lewis St. S., Shakopee. Per the familys request, masks are required.
Mary will be laid to rest at Shakopee Catholic Cemetery with Father Michael Becker presiding.
Pallbearers are Tyler Boehne, Christopher Boehne, Travis Boehne, Joshua Speiker, James Speiker, Andre Speiker, Reid Zellner, and Jason Turek.
Born to George and Maude (Cates) Nicholas on July 5, 1936 in Lawton, IA, Mary was the middle of their three children. Marys family moved to New Underwood, SD and eventually settled in Jordan. In her youth, Mary enjoyed riding horses, camping, and being outdoors.
Following her graduation from Jordan High School, Mary was introduced to a young man from Prior Lake, Glen Speiker. They were united in marriage on November 26, 1955 at All Saints Catholic Church in Lakeville. This union was blessed with four children and 63 years together.
Mary was an exceptional wife, mother, and grandmother. As her children grew older, Mary began to work outside the home. For over 25 years, Mary worked at Rosemount Manufacturing (now Emerson) as well as the Rays Quick Shop in Shakopee. In retirement, Mary and Glen enjoyed time with family at the cabin in Annadale and bus trips across the United States.
A caring and generous woman, Mary volunteered through church and with the local TOPS Chapter. She especially loved volunteering with Glen at the KC Hall fish fries. Mary also enjoyed crocheting, baking, helping Glen in the garden, playing cards with family & friends, and spoiling her grandchildren and dog Sammy.
Mary is deeply missed by her children; Deb Walsh, Diana (Steve) Turek, Bob Speiker, Richard Speiker, grandchildren; Chad Boehne, Christopher Boehne, Travis (Anna) Boehne, Tyler (Mirrala) Boehne, Jason (Jessica) Turek, Rachel (Paul Fredrickson) Stevens, Josh (Maria) Speiker, DeeDee (Reid Zellner) Speiker, James Speiker; twelve great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Mary is reunited in Heaven with her husband, D. Glen Speiker; parents; sister, Helen Larsen; brother, Jon Nicholas and two infant siblings.
