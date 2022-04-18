Obituary for Mary Sue Rein

Mary Sue Rein (Klingelhut), age 83, of Shakopee, passed away on March 31, 2022.
Mary Sue Rein was born on February 6, 1939 in Shakopee, to Ray and Marion Klingelhut, one of two siblings. She married Robert “Bob” Rein February 9, 1958 and went on to have four boys.
Mary Sue was a graduate of Shakopee High school in 1957. She was very active and accomplished as a student at Shakopee High School leaning into her variety of interests, an eagerness to learn and strong sense of independence. In addition to being salutatorian of her graduating class and class secretary, she was a member of the National Honor Society and a Senior Class Delegate to the Model United Nations Assembly in Canada. Mary Sue was a cheerleader, actress in school plays, and a band, chorus and glee club member. She was also an editor of the yearbook and school newspaper. Her classmates affectionately referred to her as "Sunshine"!
Post-graduation Mary Sue worked for Percy Ross for eight years before doing probate/tax work for Jaspers, Moriarty & Wetherille P.A. in Shakopee. She loved Arabian horses and spent time working in the stables looking after them. Mary Sue also volunteered as a member of The Lions Club.
When she wasn’t working Mary Sue spent her time at the family cabin and loved waking each morning to the sunrise and the sound of the Loons; her favorite bird. She loved spending time around her family. Mary Sue enjoyed board games and putting together puzzles. She loved collecting Department 56 Christmas Villages and would fill her home with them during the holidays. She was so masterful with a needle and spent a lot of her time doing cross-stitch and knitting. Mary Sue made blankets for her grandchildren and many of her great grandchildren that are still being cherished today. She loved building doll houses and doll furniture. Mary Sue was an amazing cook who loved feeding her family and passed down her recipes for all of us to enjoy. Her positive attitude and joy was only exemplified in the presence of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Often you could find her with a smile on her face and a golf club in her hand. She also loved going to local flea markets. Mary Sue retired to The Villages in Lady Lake, FL where she found yet another passion; line dancing! Prior to her passing, she moved to Colorado and was able to spend her final birthday with family.
Forever loved by her children, Tim, Scott (Julie), Ted and eternally loved by Rusty; Sibling, John Klingelhut; In-laws, Willie (MaryJane), Audrey “Babs”, Sue; eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her former husband, Bob; Son, Rusty; Parents, Ray and Marion; Brother-in-law, John.
A service will be held for her and her son Rusty Rein at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery on April 25 at 11 a.m. Following the service, there will be a luncheon at Turtles Bar and Grill Social Center to celebrate the lives of Mary Sue, Bob Rein and Rusty Rein starting at 12:30 p.m. All are welcome.