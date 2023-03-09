Obituary for Mary T. Hart

Mary Therese Hart entered eternal life on March 4, 2023. She was the daughter of Irish parents, Martin and Mary Ann (Hickey) Hart. She was born on June 5, 1928, in Cedar Lake Township. Mary was proud of her full Irish Heritage. When she was 8 years old, her family moved to Shakopee where Mary attended Shakopee Catholic School.
She began working part time for Bopples Shakopee Drug Store at age 15, gradually developing into a fulltime job, and eventually into a 54 year career in Retail Sales in the Drug store business. Bopples became Eastmans Drug. Towards the end of her career, Eastmans became Snyders Drug. Mary officially retired in 1997.
The old Assumption Seminary in Chaska was the beginning of a life-long connection with the Franciscans. She was a member of the 3rd Order of Secular Franciscans Organization since 1956. Mary and her family were also longtime supporters of the Prior Lake Franciscan Retreat Center. For many years, Mary promoted and sold many tickets for the Franciscan Awards Dinner fundraiser. She would hold her Happy Hour RV Party prior to the Awards Dinner meal, as a thank you to all who purchased a ticket from her.
In 2015, Mary was honored as an Affiliate of the Franciscan Province of our Lady of Consolation, for her longtime support of the Franciscan International Awards Dinner. She also received the Jacoba Award.
Mary had an eternal Smile that radiated from her heart, as well as kindness, thankfulness, humbleness and generosity, along with a joyful and caring spirit. She lit up the world with her Optimism, Faith and Spirit. Her qualities and abilities were endless!
She loved camping in the north woods with family and friends. Mary also loved traveling. Her fondest travels were to Ireland, Italy and Disney World to celebrate her 90th birthday with Mickey Mouse, who also turned 90 the same year as Mary. She also loved her yearly gathering with special friends from all over the country.
People referred to her as the Shakopee Taxi because she chauffeured countless people to their doctor appointments, shopping, Mass and Adoration hours at church, or anywhere they needed to go. Even when she didnt have time, she made time.
Faith was Marys life, and she lived it as a faithful servant of the Lord in every aspect. She dedicated her life to St Marys Perpetual Adoration. She was an endless volunteer and would sub any time, day or night. Spending time with the Lord was her second home. She was also a Sacristan for mass preparation at St Marys Church for over 50 years.
Volunteering included, Meals on Wheels, Loaves and Fishes, St Marys Health Clinic driver to and from St Paul, and Girl Scout Leader for 10 years, Blood mobile, the CAP Agency and more. Mary also volunteered at Friendship Manor nursing home for 55 years.
Mary received many awards and honors; Good Samaritan award 1999, Shakopee Derby Days Grand Marshall, and the St. Paul Seminary Distinguished Citizen 2012.
Mary, a born caregiver in many ways, is now in the arms of the Almighty Caregiver! She has earned her Heavenly Angel Wings. This is only a small snapshot of Marys life, which was filled with so much more.
Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Cyril Hart, and aunts and uncles. Survived by many cousins and numerous special friends, whom she considered family.
Visitation Thursday, March 16 from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at Church of St. Mary, 535 Lewis Street South, Shakopee. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. **MASKS ARE REQUIRED for the safety of all who attend, especially for the safety of the elderly. Thank you.** Livestream can be found on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page.
Memorials can be made in Marys honor, to the Franciscan Retreat and Spirituality Center of Prior Lake, MN.
