Obituary for Mason A. Hesse

Mason Anthony Hesse, age 20, of Dahlgren Township, died on November 21, 2020 at home of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Mason was born on November 14, 2000 in Waconia to Tony and Jodi Hesse. He was their pride and joy and first-born son.
He attended East Union Elementary School through 5th grade, then completed his schooling at home graduating in 2018. He was a member of the Chaska High School Robotics Team, and over the years has volunteered for MN Companion Rabbit Rescue, Feline Rescue and Minnesota Pit Bull Rescue. He worked full time for Pro Auto of Norwood and was on his way to Hennepin Technical College in January to finish his schooling to become a mechanic. Mason also spent many years working at Scream Town, serving in various roles over the years.
Mason was a gentle, kind soul and spent his early years driving the Bobcat and helping at the farm. He loved Legos and airsoft wars with his buddies. He adored the family pets and foster animals and was a huge helper in socializing them and playing with them. His beloved Luna was a foster puppy from MN Pit Bull Rescue, as was the family dog Joe.
He also loved Allis Chalmers tractors and was so proud of his D17 and his 716 Allis rider lawn mower and tiller. He was a volunteer at the Carver-Scott Threshers Association in Jordan, and drove the people moving wagons for them during the show.
He was always there for an oil change, or tire rotation, or more…he was always willing and eager to help anyone who needed it. He helped people move, ran errands, helped with hauling, tilling gardens, mowing lawns…you name it he would help.
Mason is survived by his parents Jodi and Tony Hesse and younger brothers Luke (18) and Wilson (16); Grandpa Dan Kettler, Grandma Kris Kettler, Great Grandmas Shirley Lebo and Pat Kettler; lots of Aunts, Uncles and Cousins; Best Friend Chase Reinertson, Special Friend Wren Mason, and his Best Girl Luna.
Mason is preceded in death by Grandpa Simon and Grandma Angie Hesse, Great Grandparents Tom and Pat Lebo, and Great Grandpa Roman Kettler.
