Obituary for Mathew Masloski

Mathew Masloski, passed away at the age of 50, on July 24, 2023 at Methodist Hospital after battling lung cancer.
Matt married his wife Stephanie on August 17, 1996. Shortly after, he began his career as a chiropractor. He had a passion for helping others and cared deeply for his patients. Matt enjoyed coaching baseball and softball, gardening, fishing, golfing and just being with family and friends. However, what brought him the most joy in life was his two amazing children, Connor and Jocelyn. He cherished every moment he had with them! We were blessed to have many opportunities to travel with our children and make memories that will last forever! He touched so many lives on this earth and will be missed tremendously, but it gives us peace to know he is now our guardian angel up in heaven!
Matt is survived by his wife, Stephanie; son, Connor; daughter, Jocelyn; mother, Patricia Hejhal (Jim Gutzman); father, Gary (Shelly) Masloski; siblings, Michelle Milligan (John Ballachino), Stacie Hejhal, Karin (Paul) Moeller, Rebecca Gibbons, Garrett (Mandy) Masloski, and Miranda (Jonathan) Howard. He was preceded in death by his step-dad, Don Hejhal.
All services will be held at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, 3611 North Berens Road NW, Prior Lake: Visitation Wednesday, August 2, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Visitation also Thursday, August 3, from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., followed by Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Following the service, a Celebration of Matt's Life will continue with a reception at Shakopee Bowl, 3020 - 133rd St. West, Shakopee, beginning at 1 p.m.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at