Obituary for Mathias A. Soto-Elgueta

Mathias Antonio Soto-Elgueta, age 24, of Shakopee entered eternal life on Friday, December 4, 2020.
Mathias was born on October 1, 1996 in Santiago, Chile the son of Marco Soto and Jessica Elgueta. Mathias is a veteran of the United States Air Force and was working for Scott County in the Public Health department conducting Covid-19 tracing.
Mathias was a very selfless and spiritual man who lived the life of a Christian; he was very giving of himself and served others. He was active in the Shakopee community as a volunteer for Esperanza, a CAP agency program and advocate for organizations like the Shakopee Diversity Alliance. He was also proud to be a coach for the Shakopee Soccer Association. He loved family, and especially enjoyed being an uncle. He brought out love in others. He was an adventurous person and liked to explore and travel. His favorite place was northern Minnesota, where he felt free. His light will shine on forever.
Mathias was loved by so many and will be greatly missed, especially by his parents, Marco and Jessica; sister, Jenny; grandfather, Tata; nephew, Gabriel; God-daughter, Moselle; many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Mami Pia, Tata Toco and Abuelita Nena.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 7 from 12 to 3:30 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 4 p.m. at the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne in the Church of St. Mark, 350 S. Atwood St., Shakopee. Serving as pallbearers is Mathiass soccer team. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Operation: 23 to Zero.
