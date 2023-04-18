Obituary for Matthew B. Bellmont

Matthew Bisson Bellmont passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the age of 20 at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.
He was born on March 12, 2003, to parents Mike and Ryan Bellmont. Matthew is a 2021 graduate of Chaska High School and lived in Minneapolis, Lakeville, Issaquah, WA, and most recently Carver and Chaska. Matthew battled the disease of addiction for the past three years. He had hopes and dreams for his future, but this awful disease was too powerful despite Matthews own intense efforts and the incredible support of his family, friends and professionals. Matthew is dearly loved by many and will forever be missed.
Matthew was a kind and gentle soul. He was the first, beloved grandchild and nephew on both sides of his family and was showered with love and attention for his entire life. His kindness, calm demeanor and caring heart drew out the best in others. His curiosity and insights about life were inspiring. Matthew loved hanging out with his brothers and had passion for fishing, hockey, running, music, street art, urban exploration, hiking, basketball and pop fashion. Matthew loved nature, animals, and spending time at his families cabins.
Matthew is survived by loving parents, Mike Bellmont and Ryan Bellmont; younger brothers, Nathan (16) and Jacob (14); grandparents, Bob and Mary Karen Bellmont of Saint Cloud and Carl and Tracy Bisson of Savage. Matthew is also survived by Steve Cota; uncles and aunts, Reed and Ryan Bisson, Brian and Jen Bellmont, Dave Bellmont and Tara Weatherly, Kevin and Molly Bellmont; cousins Lauren, Blake and Bryce Bisson; Rory, Charlotte, Margaret, Madeline, Hazel and John Bellmont; special family friends Jane Lien and Jen Hahn. In addition, Matthew is also survived by many other extended family members and friends.
Matthew is preceded in death by great-grandparents, Al and Marcella Bellmont, Art and Margaret Bisson, Francis Prof and Agnes Higgins, Anthony Mannix Moriarty, Robert and Jeanette Welle, and cousin, Sean Shortsleeve.
The family invites you to a casual, public Celebration of Life open house at the Chaska Event Center (3210 Chaska Blvd, Chaska, MN 55318) on Sunday, April 23, from 2 to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to a fund in Matthews memory are appreciated: www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-matthew-bellmont.