Obituary for Max A. Bailey

Max A. Bailey
September 18, 1989 - July 16, 2020
It is with broken hearts that we tell you our very loved son Max Aaron Bailey passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 16.
We will miss his friendly voice and the way he loved to talk and laugh with each person he met. Since he was a young boy he would work alongside his father Michael Bailey at their family owned vacuum store, Chanhassen Vacuum. It was there that he got to converse with so many customers, an aspect about the job that he clearly loved. Virginia Bailey felt truly blessed to be able to be his step mom and a big part of his life. His younger siblings Stone and Jade were so lucky to be able to grow up with Max as their older brother and will always cherish the memories that they have.
Max was also blessed to have a close relationship with his mother Sam Bailey who shared his passion and love for cooking. They would talk almost every day and she was someone he confided in. He also enjoyed being with his older sister Tina and brother Keith.
Max was loved by so many! By friends and his extended families. We are all so proud of the man he was and his memory will always live on in our hearts.