Obituary for Maxine O. Morgan

Maxine Owen Morgan passed away peacefully on July 22, 2022, at the age of 90.
She was born in Springfield, MN on July 6, 1932, to Lee and Irma (Ingram) Owen.
Maxine grew up along the Cottonwood River in Springfield, MN with many fond memories of family life. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1950 where she participated in band and choir. Maxine attended the College of St. Catherine’s in St. Paul, graduating with a major in Occupational Therapy in 1955.
Following college, Maxine married Alfred J. Lehrer. They moved to Montgomery, MN where they raised their nine children. In 1977, Maxine moved to Prior Lake. She was married to Larry Morgan in August of 1984 and enjoyed 37 years of marriage until his passing in November 2021. She then moved to Corvallis, OR to live with her daughter.
Maxine worked for 17 years at Fairview Riverside Medical Center in the Adolescent Crisis Unit as an Occupational Therapist until her retirement in 1994. She had much to offer troubled teens. Her colleagues spoke highly of her wisdom, perception, compassion, warmth, and humor. She made a difference in people’s lives.
After retirement, she and Larry spent many winters traveling in their RV. They saw much of the USA and had extended visits with family and friends along the way. In later years she was happy camping close to home. Maxine loved an adventure, the outdoors, and nature’s simple pleasures. During this period of her life, she also became an accomplished pastel portrait artist.
Maxine treasured spending time with family and dear friends. She loved birthdays and holidays. She took great joy in finding the perfect gift and ensuring the people in her life felt loved and celebrated. Maxine was her grandchildren’s greatest fan at countless games, recitals, and events. She had a way of making each child and grandchild feel loved for being just the way they are.
Maxine is survived by her nine children, Laurie (Paul) Warhurst, Michael Lehrer, Lisa Lehrer, Tom (Amy) Lehrer, Andy (Dani) Lehrer, Joe (Mary) Lehrer, John (Jane) Lehrer, Gretchen Lehrer and Rob (Andhra) Lehrer; three stepdaughters, Jolene (RJ) Burgess, Jodi (Steve) Davis and Joni (Eric) Brown; 24 grandchildren, Heather (Antonio) Huerta, Japhy (Amanda) Millehrer, Adain Millehrer, Colter Millehrer, Owen Millehrer, Walker Lehrer, Garett Lehrer, Jacob (Naomi) Lehrer, Jerad (Amanda) Lehrer, Mariah (Charlie) Greywitt, Jesse Lehrer, Maddie Lehrer, Ken Lehrer, Marcus Lehrer, Dylan Lehrer, Britain Lehrer, Mariana Lehrer, Logan Lehrer, Jayden Lehrer, Joshua Burgess, Jacob Burgess, Jaimie Davis, Allie Brown and Bingham Brown; four great grandchildren, Sebastian Huerta, Isaac Huerta, Quinn Greywitt and Avery Greywitt.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father; sisters, Doris Pease and Janet Laws; husband, Larry Morgan; and grandbabies Michael and Elizabeth Lehrer.
Maxine was a faithful Catholic and a member of St. Michael’s Parish in Prior Lake. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Michael’s Parish in Prior Lake on September 2 at 11 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment at Credit River Catholic Cemetery followed by luncheon at St. Michael Church’s Archangel Hall.
Maxine will be deeply missed, always loved, and sweetly remembered.