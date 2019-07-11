Obituary for Maynard D. Bratland

Maynard Delano Bratland, age 75, passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer with his best friend and loving wife, Joanie by his side in Tempe, AZ. He was born May 11th, 1944 in Enderlin, ND, and passed away June 17, 2019 in Arizona.
He is survived by wife, Joanie; two children, Jeffery Bratland and Michelle Holley; three step-children, Laura Hill, Roger Robertson and Richard Robertson; six step-grandchildren, Matt (Melanie) Hill, Travis (Kayla) Hill, Alissa (Kendahl) Grabowski, Alex Robertson, Brianna Lynn Robertson and Levi Robertson; six great-grandchildren, Kailee Marie Hill, Hayden Hill, Suraya Hill, Sheena Robertson, Wesley Grabowski and Norah Joanne Grabowski; two brothers, Allen (Rose) Bratland and Robert (Micheko) Bratland; five sisters, Ardy (Mike) Balk, Marlene (Paul) Reed, Darlene (Paul) VonEherkrook, Loretta (Ralph) Kempf and Soni Rockswold; many very special nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Sena Bratland; and baby sister.
Maynard was a life member of the Shakopee American Legion Post 2. He held all offices on the post level, including two years as Commander, and many years on the Color Guard. He was also the American Legion Third District Chaplain for eight years, American Legion Department of Minnesota Chaplain for one year and Legionnaire of the Year 1994-1995 and 1999-2000. Until moving to Arizona two years ago, Maynard and Joanie continued to be active in the American Legion Family.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 3 p.m., all held at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Military Honors will be provided by the Shakopee Veterans Honor Guard.
