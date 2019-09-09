Obituary for McAllen Lee Hart-Garvin

McAllen Lee Hart-Garvin, "Za Wan Ni Kwad" ~ Yellow Cloud ~ age 38, of Shakopee, member of the Mesquakie, Ho-Chunk Ojibwe Community, entered the Spirit World on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at his home. McAllen was born on January 29, 1982, in Seattle, WA.
McAllen loved to travel and singing and teaching the young kids to sing!!! He sure knew how to make people laugh and smile. He was a kind loving Teddy Bear. He had many friends and relatives.
McAllen is survived by his mother, Georgette Garvin; brothers and sister, Garrett Garvin and Patrick Foote, and Renelle Foote; aunts, Hazel (William) Hindsley and Joyce (Rodney Mallory) Long; niece and nephews, Alexis Foote, Cameron Foote and McConnell Foote; hunka brothers, Warren Stade, Reuben Crowfeather, Sr., Chaske LaBlanc, Matt Pendleton, Dan Jones, Jessie Crooks, Novi Runsabove, Jess Hart, Travis Albers; hunka sisters, Dakota Crooks, Dionne Jacobs, Desiree Barrientez; hunka moms, Alisa Crooks, Joyce Pendleton, Marcy Fiddler, Donna Albers Walking Elk, Anita Campbell; hunka dads, Billy Runsabove, Terry Fiddler; God Children, Dreamma Crooks, Mya Hindsley, Jaylon Schrader, Tanner Albers, Jr., Manuel Archambault, Jr., Wowi GreyEagle, Owen Watterson, Rafa Day.
He was preceded in death by his brother, McConnell Allen Garvin; grandparents, Margret Hart, Arnold Garvin and Louise Youngbear.
All services will be held at the Tiowakan Spiritual Center at the Mdewakanton Sioux Community, Prior Lake, with a Traditional All Night Wake on Monday, September 9, beginning at 4 p.m., followed by Funeral Services Tuesday, September 10, at 11 a.m.. Officiating is Galen Drapeau, Jr. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
