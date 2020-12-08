Obituary for Melinda C. Jasper

Melinda C. Jasper, age 82, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at St. Gertrudes Health Care Center in Shakopee.
Melinda was born on July 23, 1938, in Minneapolis, the daughter of Daniel and Helen (Woods) Manuel. Prior to her retirement, she worked at ITT Schadow in Eden Prairie.
She enjoyed reading about celebrities, and devoted her life to her kids, and taking care of them.
Melinda is survived by her sons and daughter, Thomas Jasper, Debora (Kevin) Suel, and David Jasper; grandchildren, Nicholas Suel (Liz Louks) and Michael Jasper.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Helen Manuel; and brother, Michael.
A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 12, at Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral Home, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at