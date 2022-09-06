Obituary for Melissa A. Clausen

Melissa Ann (Hill) Clausen, age 42, of Chaska, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at her home.
A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, September 10, 5 p.m. at Turtle’s 1890 Social Centre, 112 Lewis Street South, Shakopee.
Melissa was born on November 3, 1979 in Edina, the youngest of two daughters to Harry and Doris Hill. She was baptized at Nativity of Mary Church in Bloomington, and graduated from Bloomington Jefferson High School the class of 1998. She furthered her education at University of Phoenix and North Dakota State University and achieved a bachelor’s degree in accounting. On October 2, 2021 she married Allen Clausen in Shakopee. She was property manager at Dominium Properties in Plymouth for 15 years. She loved spending time with her family and loved ones. She also enjoyed reading romance novels, country music, fishing, watching her children’s’ sporting events, the ocean and being outdoors.
Survivors include her husband, Allen; son, Broderick Hill and daughter, Finley Trumble; stepsons, Tyler, Adam and Hunter Clausen; parents, Harry and Doris Hill of Bloomington; sister, Tami Dean of Allen, TX; nephew and niece, Harrison and Honora Dean; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.