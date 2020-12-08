Obituary for Mellvern D.Schultz

Mellvern "Mel" Donald Schultz, age 75, of Chaska passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.
Mel was born at Waconia Hospital on January 9, 1945, the son of Martin and Leonora (Bahrke) Schultz. He was one of seven children. He was baptized on January 28, 1945 at Trinity Lutheran Church of Carver by Pastor Edwin Burdorf and was confirmed on March 22, 1959 at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Chaska by Pastor Otto Kohn. Mel attended Chaska High School, graduating in 1963. After graduation he owned and operated Mels Mobile, in Carver.
Mel married his High School sweetheart, Kathleen Trende, on July 8, 1967 at Trinity Lutheran Church of Carver by Pastor Esch. This marriage was blessed with two daughters, Susan and Lori.
After selling Mels Mobile in 1967, he worked for Fleck Chevrolet as the Service Manager for ten years, followed by Minnesota Rusco for 36 years until he retired in 2013. Throughout his career he was very kind to his customers and built strong working relationships and friendships with many that would last for years.
Mel was a member of the Victoria Lions, served on Trinity Lutheran Church Council as President and Trustee, and regularly volunteered at Bountiful Basket.
Mel enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1963 and served his country through 1969.
Mel and Kathy were able to enjoy many vacations throughout the years and took several cruises to various islands. His favorite vacation was with his family to Mackinac Island, Michigan. They loved spending time tending to their yard and took great pride in their well-groomed lawn and gardens. Mel was known for his capability to fix anything and enjoyed building birdhouses that were adorned throughout their yard. He liked spending time fishing and hunting and looked forward to making memories on the lake or in the woods with family and friends. Mel was extremely proud of his grandchildren and loved attending their school and sporting events. He was their biggest fan and never missed an event.
Church was very important to Mel and he looked forward to attending church every Sunday. Trinity Lutheran was his lifelong church that he attended as a child, married his bride and raised his family in faith.
In January 2020, Mel was diagnosed with Advanced Heart Failure. In his final days with the love and support of his wife and family, Mel was able to stay at home spending time with the people he loved.
Mel was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Leonora Schultz; brothers, Kenny, Bill and Earl Schultz; sisters, infant Lois Schultz, Marvella Stier; sister-in-law, Joan Schultz; nephews, Gary and Kevin Stier; mother and father-in-law, Clifford and Elsie Trende.
Mel is survived by his loving family: wife, Kathy of 53 years; daughters Susan (Brian) Jensen and Lori (Eric) Rain of Chaska; five grandchildren, Nick (Avery) and Morgan Jensen, Devon, Max and Kylie Rain; sister, Gloria Schultz; sisters-in-law, Sandy Schultz and Miki Schultz; June (Paul) Hoeft; brothers-in-law, David (Laurie) Trende and Darrell Stier; many nieces and nephews.
A private family funeral service will be held. Mel will be laid to rest at Mount Hope Cemetery in Carver, MN.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Trinity Lutheran Church of Carver in memory of Mel.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska