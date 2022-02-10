Obituary for Melody A. Heptig

Melody Ann Heptig, died unexpectedly on January 23 while traveling in Florida with her husband.
Funeral arrangements were made and a service was held at Morgan Funeral Home in New Port Richey, FL, where her death occurred. A service was held in Florida for family and friends.
A celebration of life is planned in Prior Lake in the spring date TBD.
Melody was born in 1948 to John an Gloria Bjugan in Minneapolis, grew up in Stillwater and spent her working career working as a mother and caregiver at Minnesota Masonic nursing home in Bloominton. A friend to many and spent a life serving family and friends and will be missed by all.
She is survived by her husband, William (Bill); son, William(BJ), and daughter, Evelen (Joy); grandaughters Carlie, and Cassidy, and sisters, Sandra Pitts and Lorrie Bjugan.