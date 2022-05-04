Obituary for Melody A. Heptig

Melody Ann Heptig (Bjugan) of Prior Lake, died unexpectedly on January 23, 2022 while traveling in Florida with her husband.
Melody was the eldest daughter, born in 1948 to John and Gloria Bjugan in Minneapolis. Melody grew up in Stillwater, MN and spent her working career as a mother and care giver at the Minnesota Masonic Nursing Home in Bloomington, MN. A friend to many, spent a life serving family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her Husband, William (Bill); Son, William (BJ); and Daughter, Eleanor (Joy); Granddaughters, Carlie, and Cassidy; and Sisters, Sandra Pitts and Lorrie Bjugan.
A celebration of life is planned in Prior Lake for Melody at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club on June 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. If you knew Mel from school, professionally or from her time in Prior Lake, we plan to share our memories of her with those that can make it to this event.