Obituary for Melrose Schnackenberg

Melrose “Mel” Schnackenberg, age 82, of Prior Lake, formerly of Eden Prairie, passed away at his home March 11, 2020 while surrounded by his family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and Mel will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
On March 28, 1937 in Greenleaf Township of Meeker County, Mel was born to parents Melrose and Selma (Arndt) Schnackenberg. He was the second oldest of five to be raised on the family farm near Cosmos. Mel attended a one room schoolhouse until 8th grade before transferring to Litchfield.
Following his graduation, Mel enlisted in the United States Air Force. After his honorable discharge in 1959, Mel didn’t return home immediately as he found himself traveling across America as a door to door magazine salesman. Eventually, life brought him back to Minnesota where he began a 50-year career with Wally McCarthy Automotive Group. Over the years, Mel excelled as a car salesman, selling more than 10,000 units. It was more than just a job though; it was an opportunity to make lasting connections with others.
In the late 60’s, Mel made the most important car sale of his life to Cathy. They were married December 1, 1971. They were blessed with 48 years together and a loving family.
Mel was an exceptional husband, father and papa. Mel’s work ethic was unmatched and despite working long hours, Mel never missed his children or grandchildren’s activities. Even in the last week, despite his health, Mel was present for the baptism held at his bedside of his newest granddaughter, his namesake, Melrose. The family enjoyed attending Minnesota sporting events, boating, family games and having Sunday dinner together. The grandchildren’s best memories with their Papa were made at Orange Lake Resort in Orlando.
Mel believed that life was made of little moments that bring people together—playing cribbage with a coworker during lunch, golfing on Sundays, sending out daily texts and making calls to family, and supporting with love his grandchildren and their friends. He had a servant’s heart. Mel strived to help others, especially those in AA. After his dry date in 1974, Mel was dedicated to sponsoring others in the program. Mel has left a legacy of compassion with his family, friends, neighbors and community, He has lived life daily by the Serenity Prayer.
He is loved and missed by his wife, Catherine; children, Heidi (Aaron “his third son”) Ornelas, Melrose “Ben” (Susan) Schnackenberg, Joe (Kelsey) Schnackenberg; grandchildren, Riley (Henry) Prettyman, Paige Radach, Cooper Schnackenberg, Ella Schnackenberg, Gracie Schnackenberg, Baylor Schnackenberg, Melrose Schnackenberg; cousin, Karen Hill; dear friend, Dr. Mel Peaslee; sister, Marlys Tetris; many nieces, nephews, and countless friends from work, the community and AA.
Mel is greeted in Heaven by his parents; siblings, Lorne, Dean, and Arlen Schnackenberg and life-time friend, Wally McCarthy.
