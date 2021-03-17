Obituary for Melvin Hazelwood

Melvin Hazelwood, age 79, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at his home in Victoria.
Visitation Thursday, March 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Casket Bearers: Ron Logelin, Rick Logelin, Dave Williams, Loane Burau, LeRoy Miller and Jerry Beneke. Honorary Casket Bearers: Mark Maiser, Kelly Hanson and Mel Schultz.
Melvin (“Mel”) Hazelwood was born on April 14, 1941 in Waconia to Norman and Louise (Heldt) Hazelwood. He was baptized on May 4, 1941 and confirmed on April 3, 1955 at Zion Lutheran church in Mayer, MN. On December 29, 1962, he married Sharon Ess at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Excelsior.
Mel served in the Army, stationed in Korea, from December, 1960 to February, 1962. Mel became a salesman and eventually the owner of Minnesota Rusco in a career that spanned 56 years. Mel pursued an active, outdoor lifestyle during his free time. He loved time at the cabin, snowmobiling, hunting and fishing. He joined the American Lung Association Running Club at age 60 and completed seven marathons. Mel had a tremendous love of travel and visited six continents. He loved his church and his community. He belonged to the Lions Club in Victoria, the Legion in Waconia and the Waconia Masonic Lodge #326. He was a devoted member of Faith Lutheran Church in Waconia for 50 years. He loved listening to country music.
Mel was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sharon and his brother, LeRoy Hazelwood.
He is survived by his loving family: daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and David Lutz of Eagan; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Monica Hazelwood of Chanhassen; grandchildren, Jeremy Lutz, Aaron Lutz and Avery Hazelwood; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and Keith Primeau of Wisconsin; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
