Obituary for Melvin J. Hartman

Melvin J. Hartman, age 68, of New Prague, died peacefully on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Central Heath Care in Le Center, MN. Mel was born on August 28, 1952 in New Prague to Alfred Christ and Veronica (Deutsch) Hartman. He graduated from New Prague High School and then entered the US Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. He married Carol Nold on November 20, 1982 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in New Prague. Mel owned and operated West End Liquors until retirement. Mel was Mr. Congeniality and a well-known jokester, able to talk to anyone. He could always be found in the lobby of Praha Village, his most recent residence, ready to engage whoever walked in the door! He enjoyed a good game of golf and loved baseball as a proud member of the Union Hill Baseball Team. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, and the New Prague Area Veterans Honor Guard.
Mel is survived by his children, Jacob Hartman (fiance, Brittany Anderson) of New Prague, Kayla (Anthony) Anderson of New Prague, Bradford Hartman of New Prague; grandchildren, Bennett, Charlie, & Reese; sisters, Mary Ellen Pass of Shakopee and Linda (Ken) Picka of New Prague; brother-in-law, Donald Picka of New Prague. He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol, on March 29, 2007; parents; brother, Marvin; sisters, Lavina Hartman & Ginny Picka.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, February 4 at 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Church with Father Eugene Theisen officiating. Public may enter church beginning at 9:35 a.m. Masks and social distancing are strictly enforced. Casket will be briefly opened at 9:50 when everyone is seated for viewing from your seat. Mass will be live-streamed on npcatholic.org. Burial will occur at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery where the New Prague Veterans Honor Guard will provide military honors. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.