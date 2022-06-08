Obituary for Melvin R. Busch

Melvin R. Busch, age 85, of Jordan, died peacefully at his home with his family at his side on Monday, June 6, 2022.
He was born on November 9, 1936 in New Prague to Arthur O. and Adeline S. (Wolf) Busch. He graduated with the New Prague High School class of 1955 and then completed his education at the Utilities Engineering Institute. Mel met Marilynne R. Kalinowski at a dance at The Prom Center in St. Paul. It was love at first site apparently for both of them! Melvin asked Marilynne for her phone number and barely without thinking, she blurted it out and went home to tell her brother that she met the man who would become her husband that night. He made an impression on Marilynne’s farming parents hearts on first meeting them when he devoured a large bowl of ice cream! The two married at St. Bernard Catholic Church in St. Paul on September 21, 1968. They made their life and raised their three children on a farm in rural Jordan. He served in the US Army Reserves and was a lifelong farmer, while also serving as an engineer with the New Prague Utilities Department.
A shy man by nature, Melvin was also game for new experiences. Marilynne was a skier and introduced Mel to downhill skiing, a hobby that would not last for him. He was an accomplished ice skater, however. He dabbled in fishing but found a love in hunting and enjoyed frequent jaunts to the shores of Pleasant Lake, which abutted his property. He enjoyed travel and especially time spent with his family and grandchildren. His gentle nature and kindness will be missed by all who knew him.
Melvin is survived by his wife, Marilynne of Jordan; children, Stephanie Robinson of Apple Valley, Mark Busch of Madison, WI, Eric (Stacy) Busch of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Matthew & Nicholas Busch and Hannah & Zachary Robinson; sisters, Connie (Donald) Litfin of Hopkins and Denise (Paul) Gandola of Cleveland, OH: brother-in-law, Jerry Preisen of Eden Prairie.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Diane Preisen.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 10 at 5 p.m. at Bruzek Funeral Home with Deacon Bob Wagner officiating. Visitation will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Burial will follow the service at St. Benedict Cemetery where military honors will be conducted by the New Prague Area Veterans Honor Guard.