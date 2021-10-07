Obituary for Meridee J. Niesche

Meridee Joy (Maudal) Niesche, age 80, of Chaska, died peacefully on Friday, October 1, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 8, 11 a.m. at Westwood Community Church, 3121 Westwood Drive, Excelsior. The family will receive friends at 10:30 a.m. also at the church.
Meridee was born May 6, 1941 in Seattle, WA to Harold and Myrtle (Showstad) Maudal, one of three children. She and her family moved to Minnesota when she was three years old, and she graduated from Tintah High School, Tintah, MN, the class of 1959. On November 15, 1959 she married LeRoy Niesche in Tintah. They had four children. Meridee and LeRoy have been residents of Chaska since 1965. She was a bookkeeper at Hopkins Dodge for 21 years and also Lee’s 76 Station for over 20 years. She was a devout Christian and enjoyed collecting dolls and dollhouses, traveling and antiquing. She especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Meridee was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Dawn Alstine.
Survivors include her loving husband, LeRoy; children, Mark Niesche of Chaska, Carrie (Randy) Carlson of Chaska, David (Gina) Niesche of Carver, Steven (Karen) Niesche of Cologne; 12 grandchildren, six great grandchildren; sister, Lauren (Gene) Tyssen of Pasco, WA; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.