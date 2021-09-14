Obituary for Meritt J. Henry

Meritt James Henry, age 91, of Carver, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Three Links Care Center in Northfield.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 10 a.m. at the Chaska Moravian Church, 115 East Fourth Street, Chaska with Pastor Charlie McDonald officiating. The visitation will be on Friday, October 8, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, and also 9 to 10 a.m. at the church on Saturday. The inurnment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Meritt was born November 7, 1929 in Erdahl, MN, to Theodore and Verna (Allen) Henry, one of four children. He was a graduate of Mankato High School, Mankato, MN, where he excelled in track and gymnastics. Meritt honorably served his country in the United States Navy for 4 years. He then attended Mankato State Teachers College where he attained a Masters degree in Education. On December 18, 1954 he married Anna Hanson at Centenary Methodist Church in Mankato. They had three children. Meritt taught in Gibbon, MN for four years before moving to Chaska in 1964. He taught typing, shorthand and business accounting at Chaska High School retiring in 1991. He was also boys’ track and girls’ gymnastics coach for many years. He was a member or the Chaska American Legion, the Savage Masonic Lodge, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, National Wild Turkey Federation and very active in the boy scouts. He and his wife Anna were charter members of Crown of Glory Lutheran Church in Chaska which started in 1967. He loved all outdoor sports, hunting, fishing, woodworking, the B.W.C.A., making canoes and was a Golden Gloves Boxer.
Meritt was preceded in death by his wife, Anna; parents; an infant brother; and brother, Richard.
Survivors include his children, Glen (Heide) of Carver, James, of St. Peter, Juliann Bea Schiller of Chaska; three grandchildren, Clara and Mark Schiller, Stephanie Harkless; great-grandson, Javon Moore; brother, Allen (Jackie) Henry of Gaylord; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services