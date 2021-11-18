Obituary for Merle Theis

Merle Elmer Theis, age 60, of Shakopee, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, from COVID-19.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 26 at 5 p.m., with a time of gathering starting at 3 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Shakopee Chapel. Family requests masks to be worn. Guests may also livestream the service via Zoom (Meeting ID: 878 3346 9534 / Passcode: 214738).
Merle was born to Elmer and Dorothy Theis on May 4, 1961 and was raised on a farm in Marystown. He met his wife Kris Fonder when he was in his early 20s. They married in 1992 in the mountains of Wyoming. Merle and Kris have had a wonderful life together and eventually buying the home that Kris grew up in. He loved working at Shutterfly, where Merle was well respected as THE go to guy in all departments.
Forever loved by wife, Kris (nee Fonder); siblings, Carol (Norm) Wegner, Nancy (fiancé Dan) Latzke, Bob (Kris) Theis, Rita Theis, Elaine Theis, Alan (Kelly) Theis, Dean Theis, Pat (Cynthia) Theis; mother-in-law, Helene Fonder; extended family and many friends. He is preceded in death by parents, Elmer and Dorothy Theis; brothers-in-law, Bob Latzke, Jim Hanchett; father-in-law, Art Fonder and sister-in-law: Mary Fonder.
