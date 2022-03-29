Obituary for Merlin C. Jeseritz

Merlin Clark Jeseritz, left this world on March 24, 2022, at the age of 65. He passed at home surrounded by his family while in hospice care due to late-stage cancer.
He will be greatly missed by many and will always hold a special place in our hearts. Merlin loved family, friends, and coworkers dearly and it showed. He loved his Savior Jesus Christ and kept faith till the end. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, nascar, and being a grandpa most of all!
His life will be honored Saturday, April 2 at Living Hope Lutheran Church, 8600 Horizon Drive, Shakopee. Visitation at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. with a reception and light lunch to follow. The only flowers Merlin liked were the ones he could reach with the lawnmower, so we ask that no flowers be sent. https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/merlinjeseritz/journal