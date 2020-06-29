Obituary for Merlin D. Nord

Merlin D. Nord, age 88, of Prior Lake, MN, passed away after a courageous fight with dementia for 15 years, on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Emerald Crest, in Burnsville, MN.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, July 1 at 11 a.m., with a visitation starting at 9 a.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 4565 Pleasant St SE, Prior Lake. Masks are required, and social distancing will be maintained. Pastor Scott Peterson will preside and grandsons as pallbearers. Merlin will be laid to rest at Credit River Cemetery, in Prior Lake, MN.
On February 9, 1932 in Wilmar, MN, Merlin David was born to parents, David and Verna (Stromseth) Nord. He grew up during the depression years, with his family living in communities around the United States, as his father looked for work. Eventually the Nord family returned to the Milaca, MN area. Merlin always considered himself an old farm kid. It was his work on the farms which gave him a strong work ethic that carried him throughout life. He graduated from Milaca High School.
Looking for more opportunities, Merlin moved to the Twin Cities area. Here, he attended Dunwoody Technical School and the University of Minnesota where Merlin took classes for business law. He worked various jobs at first and at one time holding three jobs. Merlin eventually dedicated 40 years to Continental Machines, in Savage, MN. He spent the last many years as the General Manager of Sales and Service.
While attending church, Merlin met Joyce Morgan. Their love flourished and on November 3, 1956, at Edina Covenant Church they wedded. Merlin and Joyce were blessed with three sons, Michael, Daniel, and David. In his later years, Merlin also became a proud grandpa and great grandpa.
Merlin had a deep passion for wheels and speed. He relished the days streetcar racing, especially at Brainerd International Raceway. Merlin and his boys loved riding dirt bikes and motorcycles together. He loved watching NASCAR at Elko Speedway and Raceway Park. Merlin even enjoyed attending car shows and driving through dealership lots gazing at vehicles new and old. He also loved listening to music and playing the violin and saxophone.
A deep love of God, Merlin was always committed to his faith. In his earlier years, Merlin was active in the youth programs at church. In his later years, Merlin was a member of the worship committee, served on the Deacon Board, active in the Gideons Internationals and sang in various choirs. Any opportunities available, he loved sharing the word of God.
Merlin will be sadly missed by wife, Joyce; sons, Mike (Donna), Dan (Lisa), Dave (Sheri); grandchildren, Tyler (Krista), Mitch (Ivory), Alex (Missy), Austin, Ani, Amara, Naomi, Michala, Leah, Selah, Kyria, Jada; great grandchildren, Jace, Harlyn; other relatives and friends.
Merlin is preceded in death by parents, David and Verna; infant sister, Juliet; and brother, Alvin (Helen).
