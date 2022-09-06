Obituary for Merlyn R. Kinkel

Merlyn Riley Kinkel, age 88, of Chanhassen, died peacefully on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Auburn Manor Care Center in Chaska.
A visitation celebration will be held on Thursday, September 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Chaska Moravian Church, 115 East Fourth Street, Chaska. The Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, September 17 at 11 a.m. at Chaska Moravian Church.
Merlyn was born on October 15, 1933 in Longville, MN to Clarence and Sadie (Carpenter) Kinkel. After losing his father at a very young age, Merlyn thrived in athletics while attending Pine River Schools. Merlyn began playing on the varsity basketball team as a 7th grader, and excelled as a pitcher on the baseball team, and as quarterback on the football team. Merlyn graduated from Pine River High School, class of 1951. He attended Hamline University on a basketball scholarship and was proud to play on the nationally-ranked Pipers under Coach Joe Hutton. Merlyn had the opportunity to travel the country with the team, and loved to share stories of their games, including scrimmages against the old Minneapolis Lakers. While at Hamline, Merlyn met a vivacious cheerleader and the love of his life, Patty Holmquist. On June 12, 1955 they were married at Newport United Methodist Church in Newport, MN. Merlyn and Pat started their married life in New York Mills, MN where Merlyn taught geography and coached football, basketball and baseball. They moved to Chaska in 1958 when Merlyn was hired to teach biology and coach at Chaska Senior High School. They were residents of Chanhassen for over 50 years (1964 to 2017). Merlyn was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, neighbor, friend and teacher. He was an enthusiastic and engaged father, who shared his love of nature with his children and grandchildren through midnight star-watching, camping, nature walks, and butterfly collections. He coached his children formally and informally in multiple sports, and challenged them to always do their best. Merlyn was a passionate teacher who was deeply effective in meeting students where they were at, and in finding ways of challenging and encouraging them to accomplish big things in their lives inside and outside of the classroom. Recognized 3 times as Chaska Teacher of the Year, the relationships he had with students brought him enormous joy throughout his life. As a coach and athletic director, Merlyn was proud of supporting the development of the girls athletics program at Chaska High School, and was happiest when coaching the youngest high-schoolers. He was a joyful servant at Chaska Moravian Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher, Elder, Trustee, and frequent usher. He and Pat also contributed to the community in their long-term roles as poll workers in local and national elections. After Merlyn retired from teaching and coaching, he and Pat were avid walkers and world travelers. They were especially happy to jump into their van with their dog, Troubles, and head south. Merlyn moved into Auburn Manor to be close to his beloved wife and spent mornings and afternoons with her every day until her passing earlier this spring.
He is survived by his sister, Dolores Creighton (Iowa), and children, Gary (Kay) of Shakopee, Jane (David) Mataczynski of Missouri, Linda Kinkel (David Andersen) of Forest Lake and Katie (Kyle) Korzenowski of Chaska, 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorials preferred to the Chaska Moravian Church or the District 112 Foundation.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.