Obituary for Merlyn R. Kinkel

Merlyn Riley Kinkel, age 88, of Chanhassen, died peacefully on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska. A Memorial Service is pending at this time.
Merlyn was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia. Survivors include his children, Gary (Kay) Kinkel of Shakopee, Jane (David) Mataczynski of Missouri, Linda (David Anderson) Kinkel of Forest Lake, Katie (Kyle) Korzenowski of Chaska; 12 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; sister, Dolores Creighton of Iowa.
