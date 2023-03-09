Obituary for Michael C. Anderson

Michael Clark Anderson, age 67, of Shakopee, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Edina.
Michael was born in Minneapolis, on July 2, 1955, the son of Merlin and Margaret (Fischer) Anderson. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
Mike had a strong love for the drums and shared his passion with others through the years as an instrumental drummer for worship services as well as the drummer in a band he had with some friends. He also loved spending time with his kids and grandkids including getting everyone a CB radio so he could communicate with them as much as possible. He was a very kind and gentle man who wanted everyone to love each other.
Survivors include his sons, Keith, Jared, Gary (Jessica), and Clint; 11 grandchildren; brother and sisters, Jeff (Desiree) Anderson, Vicky Williams, Brenda (Bob) Lukes, Julie (Jack) Busch, and Betty (Ken) Schmitz; brother-in-law, Ivan Kohout; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Merlin and Margaret; and sister, Pam Kohout.
All services at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 - 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755: Visitation was Thursday, March 9, from 5 to 7 p.m.; visitation was also Friday, March 10, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors was Friday 12:30 p.m., assembly area 4, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Condolences may be shared at