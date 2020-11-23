Obituary for Michael D. Bethke

Michael David Bethke, age 51, of Chanhassen, died November 16, 2020. He was born May 13, 1969 in Shakopee.
There will be a private family Memorial Service held on Saturday, November 28, 11 a.m. at Family of Christ Lutheran Church, 2020 Coulter Blvd., Chanhassen. There will be a visitation on Friday, November 27, 4 to 6 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks are required and social distance will be practiced. The service will be live-streamed on the church website.
He graduated from Chaska High School in 1987 and received his bachelors from the University of Minnesota in computer science. He continued to pursue his Masters in the same field. Michael worked with a small company for five years that combined with Oracle and received an achievement award on October 2, 2020 for 25 years of service. At Oracle he worked as a Software Engineer and Manager of Quality Control.
Michael spent his time enjoying basketball, soccer, photography, skiing, biking, fly fishing, carpentry, running and flying small planes. He was always available for a game of basketball and was the assistant coached of the 9th grade basketball team for the Chaska High School. He participated in 20 marathons across the United States including both triathlon and duathalon; combining his love of biking. He spent time with extended family and often was found remodeling his and family homes in his spare time.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hertha and Walter Klitzke and Sophie and William Bethke; his niece, Kalisha Jo Kaliher.
He is survived by his parents, Wilbert Bethke of Alexandria, MN and Joanne Bethke of Chanhassen; his sisters, Michelle (Dan) Bethke-Kaliher of Alexandria and Monica Bethke-Eiden of Maple Lake. He is a beloved uncle to Reed Kaliher, Kailee Kaliher, Cheyenne Kaliher, Emily Eiden, Maggie Kaliher, Andrea Eiden, Noah Kaliher and Henry Eiden; Many Aunts, Uncles and cousins; and his Dalmatian, Skye.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.