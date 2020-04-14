Obituary for Michael E. Martin

Michael E. Martin, age 73, of Prior Lake, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, surrounded by family at his home.
A time of gathering and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Mike’s memory later. He will eventually be laid to rest and remembered honorably at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Condolences can be left at www.ballardsunderfuneral.com and cards mailed to Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 104 West First Street, Jordan, MN 55352.
Michael Emery was born on June 14, 1946, in Hayfield, MN, to Clayton and Viola (Jacobson) Martin. The second of four children, he grew up in Austin, MN, along with his sisters, Denni, Robby, and Kim. Yes, life was challenging, at times, growing up with three sisters, but they all seemed to manage in the end. Mike’s favorite memories as a child were visiting his grandparents' farm in the summer. He treasured working side by side tending to the farm chores, with his grandpa. Mike’s parents moved during his senior year in high school to New Hope, MN. He graduated from Robbinsdale High School in 1964.
A very proud American, Mike enlisted and served his country in the United States Navy. His career spanned over 28 years. During that time, he was active duty in Vietnam, then joining the Navy reserves and being called up for Desert Storm. Mike also served his community and helped fellow comrades. He was the commander at the Prior Lake VFW, for almost two years. Mike’s mission was to make sure military personnel’s needs were met and that our veterans were never forgotten.
Mike worked in various jobs before entering the service. After serving in active duty, he studied at Control Data, which allowed him to achieve a degree as a Computer Programmer. He later transferred his talents and worked at NBDS in St. Paul and later for Pierce Pepin Electric Corp, in Ellsworth, WI, for many years.
While attending his computer programming graduation dance, Mike finally had the courage to talk to a fellow classmate, Caroline McCarney. He asked her to dance a polka and the rest became history. On February 6, 1971, at St. Joan of Arc, in Minneapolis, Mike and Carol wed. A few years later, they had two children, Melanie and Gretchen. As a family, they enjoyed traveling and camping, first in a tent, then graduating to a pop-up trailer and later to a motorhome. As the girls grew up, Mike supported them by coaching their basketball and softball teams.
Mike was always active. He and Carol enjoyed traveling, playing golf and spending time with family and friends. They also like taking their chances at the casinos and exercising at Dakotah! Sport and Fitness. Mike’s greatest passion was being present in his grandchildren’s lives. Five years ago, they moved to Prior Lake to be closer to them.
Strong-willed, Mike was a taskmaster, with a clear vision. At the same time, he was kindhearted and generous with his time, talents and resources. Whatever the cause, Mike was 100% committed and passionate and through this drive, touched many lives along the way.
Forever loved, Mike will be forever missed by his beloved wife of 49 years, Carol; daughters, Melanie (Paul) Skelly, Gretchen (Mike) Huberty; grandchildren, Emily, Ella, Jacob, Andrew; sisters, Denni (Ivan) Lund, Robby (Greg) Hanson, Kim Reimer; other relatives and friends.
There to greet Mike home in heaven are his parents, Clayton and Viola.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation
proudly served and cared for the Richardson family.