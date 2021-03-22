Obituary for Michael E. Sorensen

Michael E. Sorensen, age 70, of Carver passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Memorial Service will be held Thursday, March 25 at 11 a.m. at Christ Victorious Lutheran Church (9860 Shady Oak Drive) in Chaska. Gathering of family and friends held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service, at church. Interment will be held Friday, March 26 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Urn bearer is Michaels son, Steve.
Michael Earl Sorensen was born on December 9, 1950 in Waconia, the son of Earl and Rose Marie (Philippy) Sorensen. Michael proudly served in the Navy for six years. On October 22, 1991 Michael was united in marriage to Carol (Boland) Sorensen.
Michael had a strong work ethic. He worked as a phone technician for US West for many years and later in life drove bus for the Eden Prairie school district. When not working he enjoyed playing golf and taking motorcycle trips with his wife, family and friends.
Michael adored his family and time spent with them was his greatest treasure. He was his sons youth baseball coach and delighted in watching him play baseball and hockey. Michael had a soft spot for all children especially those that were struggling the most and was a strong mentor to many. Michael was always lending a hand and helping out someone in need. He gave his heart to this world and was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Michaels kind, loving and generous spirit left a mark on this world. He will be greatly missed and will live on in the hearts of those who loved him, until they see him again.
Mike was preceded in death by: father, Earl Sorensen; father-in-law, Robert Boland; step-daughter, Lisa Peterson; brothers-in-law, Dale Stine, Scott Boland.
Mike is survived by his loving family: wife, Carol; son, Steve Sorensen; daughter, Sarah Batchelder; mother, Rose Marie Sorensen; brothers and sister, Brian (Pauline) Sorensen of Mound, Brad (Sandra) Sorensen of Shakopee, Randall (Vicki) Sorensen of Waconia, Suzanne (Michael) Wille of Waconia, Robert (Tamra Adams) Sorensen of Waconia; mother-in-law, Janet Boland; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Al (Jean) Boland, Bill (Debra) Boland, Mike (Deanna) Boland, Cheryl Malkerson, Deborah (Dean) Plessel; nieces, nephews other relative and friends.
