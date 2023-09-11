Obituary for Michael Ellman

Michael Ellman, age 47, of New Prague, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at his home.
Michael “Mike” Joseph Paul Ellman, was born March 10, 1976, in New Prague to Dennis and Marion (Schipritt) Ellman. Mike was baptized at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in New Prague.
He was the fourth oldest of six. Mike enjoyed playing hockey, baseball and participating in Boy Scouts. He enjoyed being around his family and friends. Mike met his high school sweetheart through friends during his Junior year. Mike and Jessica proceeded to have three children (Cody “27” (Raja), Kaitlyn “25” (Eric) Helseth, Kyler “24” (Kayla). He loved to host parties and grill for friends and family. But his all time favorite was cooking “wish” dinners. Mike loved to take his family to events, such as Fairs, Races, Valleyfair, and camping/fishing. He enjoyed cooking for the church with his M&J Catering. Mike worked his life career as a talented chef. He loved to watch football, and his favorite tv shows Steve Wilkos, NCIS, Law & Order, American Idol, and many more. Mike’s all time favorite thing was being “papa Mike.” Mike has been a papa since 2017, and enjoyed every moment he had with all five of his grandchildren. Papa Mike will always be remembered by his love of sweets, being his goofy self, and the endless love he gave them.
Mike was preceded in death by Mary Schipritt, Millo Schipritt, Richard Rogers, Betty Rogers, and Kenny Ellman.
He is survived by wife, Jessica (Rogers) Ellman, children, Cody (Raja) Ellman, Kaitlyn (Eric) Helseth, Kyler (Kayla) Ellman; grandchildren, Annikka, Oakley, Stella, Theodore, Pasilee; his parents, many siblings, and friends and family.
Visitation Saturday, September 16 from 3 to 4 p.m., followed by Funeral Service at 4:15 p.m., all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Interment later at Dawn Valley Memorial Park, Bloomington.
