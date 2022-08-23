Obituary for Michael F. Nugent

Michael Farley Nugent, age 65, of Norwood Young America, formerly of Chaska, died peacefully on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Hopkins Health Care Center, Hopkins.
A Celebration of Mike’s Life will be held on Thursday, August 25, at the Chaska VFW, 620 Creek Road, Chaska. The doors open at 5 p.m. with a light hearted speaker at 6 p.m. and a dinner to follow.
Mike was born March 20, 1957 in Sioux City, IA to Thomas and Betty (Farley) Nugent, one of three children. He graduated from Hempstead High School in Dubuque, IA, and then graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelors Degree in Horticulture. He was in the horticulture industry for 42 years. On March 16, 1991 he married Terri Robinson in Victoria, and they lived in Chaska for 34 years. He was a friend of Bill for 23 years. He loved to fish, tend his garden and coy pond, loved his dogs, Rosco, Frankie and Neeko, and also loved his winter trips to Florida and Disneyland.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Betty, grandparents, Walter and Marion Nugent, Loyal J. and Helen Farley, and his step-daughter, Tamera Robinson.
Survivors include his wife, Terri Nugent; sisters, Nancy Nugent of Glencoe, Patricia Nugent of Palm Springs, CA; step-son, Shane Robinson; step granddaughter, Amanda Robinson and her children, Eliana and Ethan.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.