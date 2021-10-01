Obituary for Michael F. Theisen

Michael Frederick Theisen, son, brother, uncle, friend, age 46, of Prior Lake, passed away suddenly on September 24, 2021.
Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 4 at Gill Brothers Southwest Funeral Home: 5801 Lyndale Avenue So. Minneapolis. Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 5 at Friendship Church: 17741 Fairlawn Avenue, Prior Lake. Burial will follow at Saint Michael Cemetery.
Mike was born to Mike and Cheryle Theisen on August 14, 1975. He went to school at Maranatha Christian Academy. After high school, he spent 28 years studying various subjects at the “School of Hard Knocks.” He was an entrepreneur and opened his first business when he was 18 years old. He always worked for himself and said he would never have a job where he had to punch a time clock. He lived life to its fullest and on his own terms. He was a unique, one-of-a-kind guy with a great mind that envisioned things beyond what any of us could dream. He dreamed big and never settled. If he could dream it, he would find a way to accomplish it. If someone told him he could not do something, that fueled the fire and made him even more driven. He was passionate and generous. He was stubborn and competitive. He was private and loving. He always rooted for the underdog and was fiercely loyal. His family was the most important thing to him, and he will be dearly missed by many. In the words of “Little” Mike — “That is all. Carry on.”
Mike is preceded in death by his grandparents, Frederick and Colleen Theisen, Dale and Marjorie Monson; his uncles Shane Monson, Marion Hines, Roy Wheeler, and Jeff Theisen; cousins, Frederick Chaltron, Bryce Monson, Denise Fairchild and Marcy Palermo.
Mike is survived by his parents, Mike and Cheryle Theisen; his sisters, Becky (Ken) Legan and Cori Wasz; his honorary brother, Dan Domino; his nieces, Hope Legan, Gracie Legan, and Zoe Legan; his nephews, Braden Lightfield-Wasz and Gabe Wasz; and countless aunts, uncles and cousins.