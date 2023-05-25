Obituary for Michael Hohenstein

Michael Hohenstein, age 57, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 19, 2023.
He was born in Olivia, MN on November 26, 1965. His parents are Sue and Merlin Eichstadt and Harley and Pam Hohenstein, all of Shakopee. His family moved to Shakopee and he attended school in Shakopee and graduated from Shakopee High School. He then attended Mankato State University and graduated with a business degree. Following graduation, he backpacked in Europe for about a year and a half. After a short stay back at home he moved to Israel where he lived and worked on a kibbutz for almost a year and then moved to London, England, where he found work and lived for another year. His next adventure was joining the Peace Corps where he spent three years in Gouyave, Granada teaching school in an underprivileged third world country. Upon returning to the States, he joined AmeriCorps and moved to Cibique, AZ to teach school at a Federal Indian Reservation. During this time he attended the University of Arizona in Flagstaff, AZ and earned his Master Degree.
He married Laura Gargiulo from Phoenix, AZ in 2000 and a year later their son, Jack, was born. Arizona became home for Michael for over twenty years. Michael taught school for a short while and then became a college recruiter for various colleges in the Phoenix area. He moved to Des Moines, IA two years ago.
The love of his life was his son Jack! They were not only father and son but best friends. Not a single day went by without a long phone conversation. They shared their love of many sports and watching basketball and football on television. Michael was a tried and true Vikings fan and even got to meet his childhood favorite, Chuck Foreman. He was an avid reader of not only the classics but poetry. His favorite authors included Ralph Waldo Emerson and Robert David Thoreau.
Michael is also survived by his brother, Tim Hohenstein, sister Shelley (Hohenstein) Gagne, stepsister Michelle (Heimkes) Lureen, and stepbrothers Adam Heimkes and Josh Heimkes. He is preceded in death by his brother, Tommy.
Private family services will be held. We will all miss Michael terribly and he will be in our hearts forever.
