Obituary for Michael J. Suyak

Michael James Suyak, age 46, of Chaska, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, April 3, 2023, at his home.
Mike was born on October 7, 1976 in Garden City, MI to James and Carol (Hays) Suyak. He grew up in Port Huron, MI, graduating from Port Huron High School in 1994. He went on to earn his B.A. from Walsh College in Michigan in 2005. Mike also was part of the first graduating class of the supply chain management program at the Carlson School of Management of the University of Minnesota, completing his master’s degree in 2017.
Mike married Maren Lund on June 12, 2010, in Decorah, IA, and two daughters resulted, Emily Carol (b. 2012) and Elin Marie (b. 2014). Family always came first, and Mike often said how much he “loved his three girls.”
Mike had a variety of interests, but running was chief among them, completing marathons and half-marathons in Minneapolis, Duluth, Chicago, Detroit, and Key West, among others. He also completed several 150-mile MS bike rides to support Maren. Mike loved bringing people together, relishing the opportunity to entertain and cook for family and friends. He also loved spending time on the water, often spending time on the pontoon at the lake and time with his girls on Florida beaches, watching Cape Canaveral rocket launches. A Michigander until the end, Mike loved all things Michigan, including Better Made chips, coneys, and the maize and blue (though he added the Gophers and Vikings to his fandoms in later years).
Always the beacon to guide others, Mike’s bright red hair stood in stark contrast to his quiet and soft personality. Always doing what needed to be done, and doing whatever he could to help absolutely anyone, without hesitation and with an almost embarrassed humility.
Mike worked for Cargill from 1998 to 2022, at locations in Michigan, Kansas, and Minnesota. In early 2022, he began a new role as Director of Supply Chain Optimization for Morton Salt, where he worked remotely, often traveling to Morton’s Chicago office.
Mike is preceded in death by his mother, Carol Suyak. Mike is survived by his loving wife, Maren; daughters, Emily and Elin; father, Jim Suyak of Jordan; brother, Pat Suyak (and daughter, Lily) of Woodbury, MN; parents-in-law, Mark and Sonya Lund of Chaska; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins, relatives, friends, and co-workers who will feel this massive hole created by Mike’s passing.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 13 at 11 a.m. at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, West Campus, 7150 Rolling Acres Rd, Victoria. The visitation will be on Wednesday, April 12, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West 3rd Street, Chaska, and also one hour prior to the funeral service at Mt. Olivet. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial at https://gofund.me/a12b3173 or to an organization of your choice in Mike’s honor.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.