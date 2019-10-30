Obituary for Michael Johnsen

Michael "Mike" Johnsen, age 59, of Prior Lake, formerly of Waseca, passed away at Haven Homes of Maple Plaine.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 1, at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior, lunch will follow at Friendship Church, 17741 Fairlawn Avenue, Prior Lake. Mike will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials are preferred and will be distributed in Mikes memory, by the family.
On May 31, 1960, Mike was born to parents, Kenneth and Bonnie (Fast) Johnsen. He was the oldest of four children to be raised in Prior Lake. From a young age, Mike was adventurous and spirited. In kindergarten, Mikes family learned that he would face many challenges in life. Growing up in the 70's and 80's as a mentally challenged child was difficult, but Mike had many helpful teachers and caretakers at his day activity center.
After attending various educational programs in the south metro, Mike moved to Elm Homes in Waseca. There he gained stability and a meaningful level of care. Along with the other residents, Mike enjoyed going on walks, camping, attending sporting events, and participating in the Special Olympics. In his youth and into adulthood, Mikes favorite activity was watching cartoons, SpongeBob being his favorite. Mike also liked cartoon puzzles.
Mike had boundless energy, he stayed active by dancing, bowling, and horseback riding. To keep up his energy, Mike was always eating. He loved his moms cookies! Mike was also proud to work at Jobs Plus in Waseca.
Mike had his own way of communicating and letting his presence be known. He loved listening to music and singing along, especially to church hymns. Wherever he went, Mike was fearless. He made countless memories with his family, friends, and caretakers over the years.
Mike is loved and missed by his parents, Bonnie and Kenneth Johnsen; brother, Bryan (Yee Lee) Johnsen; nephew and niece, Brayden and Miranda Johnsen; other relatives and friends.
Mike is greeted in Heaven by his sister, Deborah, and brother, Timothy.
Special note about getting to the Celebration of Life Service in Prior Lake. There is a great deal of road construction, including road closures, throughout the Prior Lake area. Please use online navigation to get the most up to date information on these closures and to plan your best route to Friendship Church.
Arrangements by Ballard-Sunder
Funeral & Cremation, Prior Lake