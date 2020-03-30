Obituary for Michael L. Blaha

Michael L. Blaha, age 52, of Shakopee, died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Due to the restrictions with the CDC & Minnesota Dept. of Health, graveside services will be planned later.
Michael was born on July 1, 1967 to Robert and Lois (Ciminsky) Blaha in Le Sueur. He grew up with several brothers and sisters on a farm near Blakeley, MN. He attended and graduated from Belle Plaine High School. Michael worked several jobs, but enjoyed his job for years at the Scott County Court House where is did much of the documentation shredding. Most recently he was working with the Proact Program. Michael enjoyed game shows, fishing, time at the casino, Alaskan cruises, trips to Spring training in Florida, Special Olympics and time with his family and friends. As a child on the farm, Michael enjoyed cutting grass on the riding mower for his father.
He is survived by his siblings; Sue (Lyle) Gerdes of Jordan; Karen (Peter) Fix of Le Sueur; Mary (Tom) Fix of Belle Plaine; Amy (Paul) Ruehling of Green Isle, MN; Joe Blaha of Belle Plaine, Noah (Cathy) Blaha of Hampton, and Josh Blaha of Hamburg, MN. Seventeen nieces, nephews and one great-niece.
Michael was loved by many.
He is preceded in death by his parents, other relatives and friends.