Obituary for Michael L. Talley

Michael L. Talley, of Shakopee, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, just shy of his 67th birthday.
As many who were close to him knew, he was an avid golfer and enjoyed most sports. Mike spent the majority of his career working for Cub/SuperValu/UNFI. He spent his youth playing baseball and soccer, becoming All American at Kennedy High School. Mike enjoyed spending time with his family, whether that be going on vacations, camping trips, or road trips, watching his grandchildren play baseball or gymnastics, or simply having movie night in the Talley family theater room.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl; parents, Edwin and Shirley; in-laws, Leona and Thor. He is survived and lovingly missed by wife, Mona; daughter, Megan (Nick); grandchildren, Kortland and Kinley; brothers, Ed (Jo) and Dave (Mary); also nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Celebration of Life for Mike will be held at Diamond Lake Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday,
November 6. A visitation will take place an hour before the service, and a luncheon served after.